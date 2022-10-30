Mr. Sardonicus

A search for a winning lottery ticket in his dead father's grave causes Sardonicus' face to freeze in a horrible grimace, until he forces a doctor to treat his affliction--with even more grotesque results! The audience gets an opportunity to vote--via the "Punishment Poll"--for the penalty Sardonicus must pay for his deeds...
|Ronald Lewis
|Sir Robert Cargrave
|Audrey Dalton
|Maude Sardonicus
|Guy Rolfe
|Baron Sardonicus
|Vladimir Sokoloff
|Henryk Toleslawski
|Edith Atwater
|Nurse
|Oskar Homolka
|Krull
