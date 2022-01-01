Mr. Saturday Night

Buddy Young was the comic's comic, beloved by everyone. Now, playing to miniscule crowds in nursing homes, it seems like everybody but Buddy realizes that he should retire. As Buddy looks for work in show business, he realizes that the rest of the world has forgotten the golden days of Buddy Young, and that there just may not be room in the business for an old comic like himself.
|David Paymer
|Stan
|Julie Warner
|Elaine
|Mary Mara
|Susan
|Jerry Orbach
|Phil Gussman
|Helen Hunt
|Annie Wells
|Ron Silver
|Larry Meyerson
