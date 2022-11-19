Mr. Scott's Vice

Not Available

Because of the sudden collapse of the stock market and a bad management, George's financial consultant office is facing a bad time. After losing the greatest part of his investment, George is frantic and he goes to faithful Mike, his right-hand man, who is ready to do anything to help him. His idea is that of persuading the rich Mr. Scott to trust in his consultant office and let it manage all his assets. This triggers a plot of luxury, money, and women, helped by Andrew and by George's crooked wife. Mike will appeal to Mr. Scott's weakness, but when the deal seems to be already closed, Mr. Scott has a last indecent proposal!!