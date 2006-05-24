In order to inherit his grandfather's fortune, an incorrigible playboy agrees to teach high school for two years in Mr. Wacky, a bland, mostly irritating comedy from newbie director Kim Dong-Wook. To its credit, the film improves considerably in its second half, but by that time, some will likely find that it's a case of too little, too late.
|Kim Hyo Jin
|Yun So-ju
|Lee Kyeon
|Jin Hwan-hee
|Moon Ji-yoon
|Lee Heon-jun
|Song Eun-chae
|Choi Jin-ju
|Jung Woong-in
|Gangster boss
|Park Geon-hyeong
|Wu Ju-ho
