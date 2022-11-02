Mrs. Amworth

Not Available

Everyone is dying to meet their beautiful new neighbor. But soon after the mysterious young widow moves into the quiet, little town of Wilton, people start to die in bizarre and gruesome ways. Following the trail of blood leads the local paper editor and town's physician towards the lovely, lusty Claire Amworth. But her spell has cast its shadow over a photographer named Jed who will stop at nothing to defend her. Now the pair must find a way to rid the town of its most beloved resident.