Queen Victoria is deeply depressed after the death of her husband, disappearing from public. Her servant Brown, who adores her, through caress and admiration brings her back to life, but that relationship creates scandalous situation and is likely to lead to monarchy crisis.
|Billy Connolly
|John Brown
|Geoffrey Palmer
|Henry Ponsonby
|Antony Sher
|Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli
|Gerard Butler
|Archie Brown
|Richard Pasco
|Doctor Jenner
|David Westhead
|Prince of Wales (Bertie)
