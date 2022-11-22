Mrs. Brown's Boys Live Tour: How Now Mrs. Brown Cow

Not Available

It's just weeks to go to Christmas in the Brown house. The turkey is getting plucked and Grandad is getting stuffed (Or is that the other way around). Agnes is excited because her son Trevor whom she has not seen in five years has promised to pay a Christmas Visit home. However Cathy returns from her trip to America with unwelcome news, but who will tell Mammy? Rory Brown is distraught because his partner Dino has tried to drown him, Mark and Betty do their best to keep everybody calm, while nobody is sure what to do about Winnie's big box or Granddad‘s little hamster.