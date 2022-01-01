Mrs. Doubtfire

Loving but irresponsible dad Daniel Hillard, estranged from his exasperated spouse, is crushed by a court order allowing only weekly visits with his kids. When Daniel learns his ex needs a housekeeper, he gets the job -- disguised as an English nanny. Soon he becomes not only his children's best pal but the kind of parent he should have been from the start.
|Sally Field
|Miranda Hillard
|Pierce Brosnan
|Stuart Dunmeyer
|Harvey Fierstein
|Uncle Frank Hillard
|Polly Holliday
|Gloria Chaney
|Lisa Jakub
|Lydia Hillard
|Matthew Lawrence
|Christopher Hillard
