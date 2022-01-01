1993

Mrs. Doubtfire

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 23rd, 1993

Studio

Blue Wolf

Loving but irresponsible dad Daniel Hillard, estranged from his exasperated spouse, is crushed by a court order allowing only weekly visits with his kids. When Daniel learns his ex needs a housekeeper, he gets the job -- disguised as an English nanny. Soon he becomes not only his children's best pal but the kind of parent he should have been from the start.

Cast

Sally FieldMiranda Hillard
Pierce BrosnanStuart Dunmeyer
Harvey FiersteinUncle Frank Hillard
Polly HollidayGloria Chaney
Lisa JakubLydia Hillard
Matthew LawrenceChristopher Hillard

View Full Cast >

Images