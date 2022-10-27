Not Available

Mrs. Ratcliffe's Revolution

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Based on a true story, MRS RATCLIFFE'S REVOLUTION, is the tale of a family from Bingley in Yorkshire, who defect to East Germany. Here they find a nightmare of rationing, censorship and the most spied upon people in history rather than the Marxist utopia they were expecting. But if they thought getting in was difficult wait until they try to get out.

Cast

Catherine TateDorothy Ratcliffe
Iain GlenFrank Ratcliffe
Katharina ThalbachAnna
Heike MakatschFrau Unger
Alexander ScheerWilli
Jessica BardenMary Ratcliffe

