Muay Thai Giant

Gentle giant Barney Emerald is drugged and robbed while on holiday in Pattaya. He befriends two Thai siblings, one of which is a muay-thai kick-boxing champion, and stays with them until he can recover his passport. Unfortunately the hunt for his passport makes him cross ways with international gangsters. But Barney has found a secret weapon, the very spicy Thai salad "Somtum".
|Sasisa Jindamanee
|Dokya
|Dan Chupong
|Lieutenant Pong
|Kessarin Ektawatkul
|Papaya Vendor
|Tom Howard
|Nathan Jones
|Barney Emerald
