2008

Muay Thai Giant

  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 28th, 2008

Studio

Not Available

Gentle giant Barney Emerald is drugged and robbed while on holiday in Pattaya. He befriends two Thai siblings, one of which is a muay-thai kick-boxing champion, and stays with them until he can recover his passport. Unfortunately the hunt for his passport makes him cross ways with international gangsters. But Barney has found a secret weapon, the very spicy Thai salad "Somtum".

Cast

Sasisa JindamaneeDokya
Dan ChupongLieutenant Pong
Kessarin EktawatkulPapaya Vendor
Tom Howard
Nathan JonesBarney Emerald

