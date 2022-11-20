Mudjima paemilli

Not Available

3 short movies: "Enemies in Four Directions": A bunch of thugs, an assassin who uses a screwdriver as a weapon of choice, a young gigolo and his housewife "customer," and other motley crew of guests converge in a hotel, creating havoc for one another through a series of misunderstandings and identity confusions. "My Nike": In contrast, is a modest, gentle but savvy evocation of an urban lower-middle class family life in 1980s Korea. The chapter is told from the point of view of a 14 yo junior high school student whose greatest desire in the world is to own a pair of Nike sneakers. "The Church Sister": Stars Kim Il-yong as a young soldier on a vacation leave. He is secretly in love with the friendly and beautiful "big sister" from the Sunday school, whom he has known since childhood. They go see a movie, eat lunch together, walk around the neighbourhood aimlessly, waiting for the train to carry him off to the barracks. Will he confess his true feelings to her in time?