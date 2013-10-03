2013

Muhammad Ali's Greatest Fight

  • Drama
  • Documentary

October 3rd, 2013

Rainmark Films

Muhammad Ali’s historic Supreme Court battle from behind closed doors. When Ali was drafted into the Vietnam War at the height of his boxing career, his claim to conscientious objector status led to a controversial legal battle that rattled the U.S. judicial system right up to the highest court in the land.

Danny GloverJustice Thurgood Marshall
Frank LangellaChief Justice Warren Burger
Ed Begley Jr.Justice Harry Blackmun
Barry LevinsonJustice Potter Stewart
Benjamin WalkerKevin Kennedy
Pablo SchreiberCovert Becker

