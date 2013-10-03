Muhammad Ali's Greatest Fight

Muhammad Ali’s historic Supreme Court battle from behind closed doors. When Ali was drafted into the Vietnam War at the height of his boxing career, his claim to conscientious objector status led to a controversial legal battle that rattled the U.S. judicial system right up to the highest court in the land.
|Danny Glover
|Justice Thurgood Marshall
|Frank Langella
|Chief Justice Warren Burger
|Ed Begley Jr.
|Justice Harry Blackmun
|Barry Levinson
|Justice Potter Stewart
|Benjamin Walker
|Kevin Kennedy
|Pablo Schreiber
|Covert Becker
View Full Cast >