Muj tatinek a jeho spolubojovnici

In March 1939, Hitler's army marched into Prague, Czechoslovakia. Jan Bodon, a young captain in the Czech Army - who also happened to be blond-haired, blue-eyed and fluent in German - was "asked" to join the Nazis. He promptly fled and joined the Czech Resistance Movement instead. In this powerful documentary directed by Jan's son, Jean Bodon uncovers the truth not only about Jan's wartime experiences, but also discovers that his father was secretly a Jew in a country which underwent one of the largest extermination campaigns of the war.