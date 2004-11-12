2004

Mulan II

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 12th, 2004

Studio

Disney Television Animation

Fa Mulan gets the surprise of her young life when her love, Captain Li Shang asks for her hand in marriage. Before the two can have their happily ever after, the Emperor assigns them a secret mission, to escort three princesses to Chang'an, China. Mushu is determined to drive a wedge between the couple after he learns that he will lose his guardian job if Mulan marries into the Li family.

Cast

BD WongShang
Mark MoseleyMushu
Lucy LiuMei
Harvey FiersteinYao
Sandra OhTing Ting
Gedde WatanabeLing

