Mumbai Matinee

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Debu Chatterjee is in his 30s, and is chided by everyone he knows as a "virgin". Tired of being stereotyped in this manner, he confides in Baba Hindustani, and Pyarelal about his predicament, and they offer to help him out, with hilarious results. Then one day, while watching a movie in a theater, Debu is shocked to see himself in an adult sex film...

Cast

Perizaad ZorabianSonali Verma
Vijay RaazBaba Hindustani
Saurabh ShuklaNitin Kapoor
Rahul BoseDebashish (Debu) Chatterjee

