1948

Mummy's Dummies

  • Comedy

Release Date

November 3rd, 1948

Studio

Columbia Pictures

Set in ancient Egypt, the stooges run a used chariot lot where they unload defective chariots on unsuspecting customers. When they gyp the head of the palace guard, they're brought to the palace to be executed, but instead become royal chamberlains after curing the King's toothache. When they recover some tax money stolen by a corrupt official, the King rewards them with marriage to his daughter. After getting a look at the ugly crone, Moe and Larry select Shemp to be the groom.

Cast

Shemp HowardShemp
Larry FineLarry
Moe HowardMoe
Vernon DentKing Rootentooten
Ralph DunnRhadames
Philip Van ZandtFutamon (Tax Collector)

