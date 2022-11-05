Mummy's Dummies

1948

Set in ancient Egypt, the stooges run a used chariot lot where they unload defective chariots on unsuspecting customers. When they gyp the head of the palace guard, they're brought to the palace to be executed, but instead become royal chamberlains after curing the King's toothache. When they recover some tax money stolen by a corrupt official, the King rewards them with marriage to his daughter. After getting a look at the ugly crone, Moe and Larry select Shemp to be the groom.