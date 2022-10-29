Not Available

Munnariyippu

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Gold Coin Motion Picture Company

Munnariyippu (English: Warning) is a dramatic movie directed by noted cinematographer venu, after his critically acclaimed movie Daya(1998). The movie will feature Megastar Mammootty and Aparna Gopinath in the lead role.Story In Details:We can see Megastar Mammootty as a middle-aged simple man who is in jail for 20 years for a double homicide.

Cast

Aparna GopinathAnjali Arakkal
Prathap K PothanKK
Joy MathewChandraji
Nedumudi VenuRama Moorthy
Kottayam NazeerPolice Sub-Inspector
MuthumaniPriya Joseph

View Full Cast >

Images