Munnariyippu (English: Warning) is a dramatic movie directed by noted cinematographer venu, after his critically acclaimed movie Daya(1998). The movie will feature Megastar Mammootty and Aparna Gopinath in the lead role.Story In Details:We can see Megastar Mammootty as a middle-aged simple man who is in jail for 20 years for a double homicide.
|Aparna Gopinath
|Anjali Arakkal
|Prathap K Pothan
|KK
|Joy Mathew
|Chandraji
|Nedumudi Venu
|Rama Moorthy
|Kottayam Nazeer
|Police Sub-Inspector
|Muthumani
|Priya Joseph
View Full Cast >