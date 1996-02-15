1996

Muppet Treasure Island

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Music

Release Date

February 15th, 1996

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

After telling the story of Flint's last journey to young Jim Hawkins, Billy Bones has a heart attack and dies just as Jim and his friends are attacked by pirates. The gang escapes into the town where they hire out a boat and crew to find the hidden treasure, which was revealed by Bones before he died. On their voyage across the seas, they soon find out that not everyone on board can be trusted.

Cast

Tim CurryLong John Silver
Kevin BishopJim Hawkins
Jennifer SaundersMrs. Bluveridge
Billy ConnollyBilly Bones
Dave Goelz
Frank OzMiss Piggy / Fozzie Bear / Sam the Eagle / Animal (voice)

