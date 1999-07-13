1999

Muppets from Space

  • Fantasy
  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 13th, 1999

Studio

The Jim Henson Company

When Gonzo's breakfast cereal tells him that he's the descendant of aliens from another planet, his attempts at extraterrestrial communication get him kidnapped by a secret government agency, prompting the Muppets to spring into action. It's hard to believe Gonzo's story at first, but Kermit and friends soon find themselves on an epic journey into outer space filled with plenty of intergalactic misadventures.

Cast

Steve WhitmireKermit the Frog
Dave GoelzGonzo
Bill BarrettaPepe the Prawn
Frank OzMiss Piggy
Jerry NelsonRobin / Statler / Ubergonzo
Jeffrey TamborK. Edgar Singer

View Full Cast >

Images