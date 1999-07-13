Muppets from Space

When Gonzo's breakfast cereal tells him that he's the descendant of aliens from another planet, his attempts at extraterrestrial communication get him kidnapped by a secret government agency, prompting the Muppets to spring into action. It's hard to believe Gonzo's story at first, but Kermit and friends soon find themselves on an epic journey into outer space filled with plenty of intergalactic misadventures.
|Steve Whitmire
|Kermit the Frog
|Dave Goelz
|Gonzo
|Bill Barretta
|Pepe the Prawn
|Frank Oz
|Miss Piggy
|Jerry Nelson
|Robin / Statler / Ubergonzo
|Jeffrey Tambor
|K. Edgar Singer
