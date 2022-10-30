Murattu Kaalai

Not Available

Kaalaiyan is a simple person and the best Jallikattu (Bullfight) player in his village. His world revolves around his four younger brothers. The antagonist is Varadharajan, a Zamindar from the neighbouring village who lives an extravagant lifestyle. His close aide is a transgender Saroja. Varadharajan's sister falls for the macho Kaalaiyan when he wins a Jallikattu. In the meantime, Bhuvana, on the run, after Varadharajan falls for her charm and tries to molest her, takes refuge in Kaalaiyan's house. However, Varadharajan decides to marry his sister to Kaalaiyan with an eye on his land. On the day of marriage, when Kaalaiyan comes to know that the bride wants to split the bond between the brothers, he calls off the marriage.