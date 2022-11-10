Murder Ahoy

During a annually board of trusties meeting one of the trustees dies. Miss Marple thinks he’s been poisoned after finding a chemical on him. She sets off to investigate at the ship where he had just come from. The fourth and final film from the Miss Marple series starring Margaret Rutherford as the quirky amateur detective.
|Stringer Davis
|Mr. Stringer
|Lionel Jeffries
|Cap. Rhumstone
|Charles 'Bud' Tingwell
|Inspector Craddock
|William Mervyn
|Breeze-Connington
|Henry Oscar
|Lord Rudkin
|Joan Benham
|Alice Fanbraid
