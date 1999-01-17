Murder at Devils Glen

An ex-con Henry (Rick Schroder) returns to town after being released from prison and contacts his old college frat members about a murder that they committed years earlier. They have to return to move the body to a new location before it is uncovered by recent digging in the area. Now a lot older and bitter about going to prison Henry has planned revenge on his old friends.
|Jack Noseworthy
|Oliver Larson
|Michael Easton
|Charlie
|Jayce Bartok
|Michael 'Doc' Petrovsky
|Tara Reid
|The Girl
|Ricky Schroder
|Henry
