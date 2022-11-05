1935

Murder by Television

  • Thriller
  • Drama
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 30th, 1935

Studio

Cameo Pictures

James Houghland, inventor of a new method by which television signals can be instantaneously sent anywhere in the world, refuses to sell the process to television companies, who then send agents to acquire the invention any way they can. On the night of his initial broadcast Houghland is mysteriously murdered in the middle of his demonstration and it falls to Police Chief Nelson to determine who the murderer is from the many suspects present.

Cast

June CollyerJune Houghland
Huntley GordonDr. Henry M. Scofield
George MeekerPolice Chief Nelson
Charles Hill MailesJames Houghland
Claire McDowellMrs. Houghland
Hattie McDanielIsabella

