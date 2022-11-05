Murder by Television

James Houghland, inventor of a new method by which television signals can be instantaneously sent anywhere in the world, refuses to sell the process to television companies, who then send agents to acquire the invention any way they can. On the night of his initial broadcast Houghland is mysteriously murdered in the middle of his demonstration and it falls to Police Chief Nelson to determine who the murderer is from the many suspects present.
|June Collyer
|June Houghland
|Huntley Gordon
|Dr. Henry M. Scofield
|George Meeker
|Police Chief Nelson
|Charles Hill Mailes
|James Houghland
|Claire McDowell
|Mrs. Houghland
|Hattie McDaniel
|Isabella
