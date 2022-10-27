Not Available

Murder in Coweta County

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Telecom Entertainment Inc.

Wallace a wealthy landowner in Meriwether County, Georgia, has virtually unlimited power in the county, including having the sheriff under his control. When he murders a share cropper he thinks that he is powerful enough to get away with it. Because the act of murder took place in Coweta County, it is under the jurisdiction of the Coweta County sheriff who hunts the murderer without trepidation.

Cast

Johnny CashLamar Potts
Andy GriffithJohn Wallace
Robert SchenkkanWilson Turner
Norman MatlockAlbert Brooks
Brent JenningsRobert Lee Gates
Earl HindmanJ.H. Potts

