Murder is Easy

American computer whiz Luke Williams meets elderly Lavinia Fullerton on a London-bound train. She reveals she's discovered the identity of a serial killer in her village and is going to report it to Scotland Yard. When she's murdered after disembarking the train. Williams vows to pursue the case himself
|Lesley-Anne Down
|Bridget Conway
|Olivia de Havilland
|Honoria Waynflete
|Helen Hayes
|Lavinia Fullerton
|Timothy West
|Lord Gordon Easterfield
|Leigh Lawson
|Jimmy Lorrimer
|Jonathan Pryce
|Mr. Ellsworthy
View Full Cast >