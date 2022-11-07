Not Available

Murder is Easy

  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

CBS Entertainment Productions

American computer whiz Luke Williams meets elderly Lavinia Fullerton on a London-bound train. She reveals she's discovered the identity of a serial killer in her village and is going to report it to Scotland Yard. When she's murdered after disembarking the train. Williams vows to pursue the case himself

Cast

Lesley-Anne DownBridget Conway
Olivia de HavillandHonoria Waynflete
Helen HayesLavinia Fullerton
Timothy WestLord Gordon Easterfield
Leigh LawsonJimmy Lorrimer
Jonathan PryceMr. Ellsworthy

