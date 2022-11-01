Murder on a Honeymoon

A schoolteacher and amateur sleuth suspects foul play when a fellow passenger on a sea-plane gets sick and dies. The third and last film with Edna May Oliver and James Gleason as the astute schoolteacher Hildegarde Withers and the New York Police Inspector Oscar Piper busy solving crimes. Based on a series of crime novels by Stuart Palmer.
|James Gleason
|Inspector Oscar Piper
|Lola Lane
|Phyllis La Font
|George Meeker
|Tom Kelsey, alias Roswell T. Forrest
|Dorothy Libaire
|Kay Deving
|Harry Ellerbe
|Marvin Deving
|Chick Chandler
|Dick French
