1935

Murder on a Honeymoon

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 21st, 1935

Studio

Not Available

A schoolteacher and amateur sleuth suspects foul play when a fellow passenger on a sea-plane gets sick and dies. The third and last film with Edna May Oliver and James Gleason as the astute schoolteacher Hildegarde Withers and the New York Police Inspector Oscar Piper busy solving crimes. Based on a series of crime novels by Stuart Palmer.

Cast

James GleasonInspector Oscar Piper
Lola LanePhyllis La Font
George MeekerTom Kelsey, alias Roswell T. Forrest
Dorothy LibaireKay Deving
Harry EllerbeMarvin Deving
Chick ChandlerDick French

View Full Cast >

Images