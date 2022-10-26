1962

Murder She Said

  • Drama
  • Crime
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

January 6th, 1962

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Miss Marple believes she’s seen a murder in a passing by train yet when the police find no evidence she decides to investigate it on her own. Her inquisitions lead her to a mountain top. The first of four films starring Margaret Rutherford as Miss Marple that all achieved cult status.

Cast

Arthur KennedyDr. Paul Quimper
Muriel PavlowEmma Ackenthorpe
James Robertson JusticeLuther Ackenthorpe
Thorley WaltersCedric Ackenthorpe
Charles 'Bud' TingwellInspector Craddock
Conrad PhillipsHarold Ackenthorpe

