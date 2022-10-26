Murder She Said

Miss Marple believes she’s seen a murder in a passing by train yet when the police find no evidence she decides to investigate it on her own. Her inquisitions lead her to a mountain top. The first of four films starring Margaret Rutherford as Miss Marple that all achieved cult status.
|Arthur Kennedy
|Dr. Paul Quimper
|Muriel Pavlow
|Emma Ackenthorpe
|James Robertson Justice
|Luther Ackenthorpe
|Thorley Walters
|Cedric Ackenthorpe
|Charles 'Bud' Tingwell
|Inspector Craddock
|Conrad Phillips
|Harold Ackenthorpe
