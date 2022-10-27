1966

Murderers' Row

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 19th, 1966

Studio

Meadway-Claude Productions Company

The handsome top agent Matt dies a tragic death in his bath tub - the women mourn about the loss. However it's just faked for his latest top-secret mission: He shall find Dr. Solaris, inventor of the Helium laser beam, powerful enough to destroy a whole continent. It seems Dr. Solaris has been kidnapped by a criminal organization. The trace leads to the Cote D'Azur.

Cast

Ann-MargretSuzie Solaris
Karl MaldenJulian Wall
Camilla SparvCoco Duquette
James GregoryMacDonald
Beverly AdamsLovey Kravezit
Richard EasthamDr. Norman Solaris

