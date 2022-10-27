Murderers' Row

The handsome top agent Matt dies a tragic death in his bath tub - the women mourn about the loss. However it's just faked for his latest top-secret mission: He shall find Dr. Solaris, inventor of the Helium laser beam, powerful enough to destroy a whole continent. It seems Dr. Solaris has been kidnapped by a criminal organization. The trace leads to the Cote D'Azur.
|Ann-Margret
|Suzie Solaris
|Karl Malden
|Julian Wall
|Camilla Sparv
|Coco Duquette
|James Gregory
|MacDonald
|Beverly Adams
|Lovey Kravezit
|Richard Eastham
|Dr. Norman Solaris
