Murderous Vision

Detective Kyle Robeshaw is a headstrong detective who finds himself stuck in a dead end job in missing person's as a result. One of his cases leads him into the investigation of a serial killer who killed his policewoman girlfriend. Along the way he employs a psychic to help him find the missing person and the killer who kidnapped her
|Bruce Boxleitner
|Detective Kyle Robeshaw
|Laura Johnson
|Elizabeth
|Joe D'Angerio
|Stim
|Glenn Plummer
|Detective Beau Galloway
|Dean Norris
|Lieutenant Martin
|Robert Culp
|Dr. Bordinay
View Full Cast >