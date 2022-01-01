1991

Murderous Vision

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 20th, 1991

Studio

Not Available

Detective Kyle Robeshaw is a headstrong detective who finds himself stuck in a dead end job in missing person's as a result. One of his cases leads him into the investigation of a serial killer who killed his policewoman girlfriend. Along the way he employs a psychic to help him find the missing person and the killer who kidnapped her

Cast

Bruce BoxleitnerDetective Kyle Robeshaw
Laura JohnsonElizabeth
Joe D'AngerioStim
Glenn PlummerDetective Beau Galloway
Dean NorrisLieutenant Martin
Robert CulpDr. Bordinay

