Murió hace 15 años

Diego Acuña was one of the five thousand children taken to Russia during the Spanish Civil War. He was educated in the communist pedagogy and prepared for a career as an agitator that developed in France and Italy under the command of Goeritz, one of the party officials. One day he was commissioned a delicate mission: assisting in the murder of his father, because he turns out to be a major obstacle to the illegal actions of communism. To do so he moves to Spain, pretending he is bored of Soviet doctrine