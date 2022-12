Not Available

A private show in Milan, Italy on 15th September 2003. Ten pairs of tickets were made available through a competition by Warner Music in which participants had to choose which of the six promotional gigs they wanted to go to, and answer the following two questions: Which Stanley Kubrick film inspired the set design for Muse's latest video 'Time Is Running Out'? What is the release date of Muse's new album 'Absolution'? Answers had to be sent to [email protected]