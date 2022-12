Not Available

On the eve of the nation's pandemic shutdown, university students grapple with an unconventional prompt at the behest of an infamous professor (Maitland Ward). In working through their projects, each student is f-rced to examine the role they have come to play and what is expected of them. Their revelations are woven into the fabric of their work and send shock waves through each of their personal lives. Also starring Adriana Chechik, Gianna Dior, Scarlit Scandal, and Lena Paul.