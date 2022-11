Not Available

Inspired to write music after hearing the French song "Parlez-Moi d'Amour" during World War II, film composer Toru Takemitsu enjoyed a rich career working with many of Japanese cinema's greatest directors. Rarely interviewed filmmakers such as Hiroshi Teshigahara (Woman in the Dunes) and Masaki Kobayashi (Kaidan) expound on the varied sonic palettes Takemitsu left upon their works.