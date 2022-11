Not Available

The center piece of the this propaganda film is Mussolini's visit to the the German Olympic Stadium in 1937, where he was greeted that 1 million people jammed into the stadium to hear him speak. Also features speeches in nearby Mayfield, various meetings that Mussolini had with prominent members of the Nazi party in Munich, Mussolini's watching German Army field exercises, and, with Hermann Göring, reviewing military parades.