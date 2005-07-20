2005

Must Love Dogs

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 20th, 2005

Studio

Ubu Productions

Must Love Dogs tells the story of Sarah Nolan (Diane Lane), a newly divorced woman cautiously rediscovering romance with the enthusiastic but often misguided help of her well-meaning family. As she braves a series of hilarious disastrous mismatches and first dates, Sarah begins to trust her own instincts again and learns that. no matter what, it's never a good idea to give up on love.

Cast

Diane LaneSarah Nolan
John CusackJake
Elizabeth PerkinsCarol
Christopher PlummerBill
Dermot MulroneyBob
Stockard ChanningDolly

