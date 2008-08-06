2008

Mutant Chronicles

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 6th, 2008

Studio

Edward R. Pressman Film

It's the year 2707. Earth's natural resources have all but been exhausted by mankind. Battles rage for the remainder between the competing Corporations. During one such battle the seal is broken and awakens an ancient and deadly machine that was once defeated thousands of years ago. The order that awaited it's return must now lead a small group of soldiers to destroy it once and for all.

Cast

Ron PerlmanBrother Samuel
Thomas JaneMaj. 'Mitch' Hunter
Devon AokiCpl. Valerie Duval
Sean PertweeCapt. Nathan Rooker
Benno FürmannLt. Maximillian von Steiner
John MalkovichConstanine

