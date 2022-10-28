Not Available

Mutant War

  • Fantasy
  • Science Fiction
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The sequel to 'Galaxy Destroyer' which finds our hero Harry Trent wandering Earth's post-apocalyptic landscape full of mutants, monsters, and fragmented human tribes. Harry's attempt to help a young girl rescue her sisters, leads him to a group of armed mutants led by a human madman attempting to breed them and take over the world.

Cast

Kristine WatermanSpider
Deborah QuayleBeth
Cameron MitchellReinhart Rex
Steve BulygaPunk Leader
Robin LovettAlien Gunrunner
Alex PirnieFox

Images