Mutant War

The sequel to 'Galaxy Destroyer' which finds our hero Harry Trent wandering Earth's post-apocalyptic landscape full of mutants, monsters, and fragmented human tribes. Harry's attempt to help a young girl rescue her sisters, leads him to a group of armed mutants led by a human madman attempting to breed them and take over the world.
|Kristine Waterman
|Spider
|Deborah Quayle
|Beth
|Cameron Mitchell
|Reinhart Rex
|Steve Bulyga
|Punk Leader
|Robin Lovett
|Alien Gunrunner
|Alex Pirnie
|Fox
