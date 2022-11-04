Muto Bontie

Not Available

A remake of the American film Ruthless People. Sean Lau plays a rich, fast-food chain owner named Lam Chak-chi. Mr. Lam hates his wife but married her so that he could inherit the fast-food chain from her father. He decides he will kill his wife, but before he gets his chance she is kidnapped. Shortly after, the kidnappers demand ransom money or else they will kill his wife. By telling the police one thing and the kidnappers another, he hopes to get rid of his wife, keep the cash and come out of it all without being suspected of any wrongdoings. However, things don't go the way Mr. Lam expects. Lau Ching Wan also plays his twin brother, who is one of the kidnappers.