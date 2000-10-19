2000

MVP: Most Valuable Primate

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 19th, 2000

Studio

Keystone Family Pictures

Jack is a three-year-old chimpanzee who has been the subject of a long-term experiment by Dr. Kendall, a researcher who been teaching Jack to communicate through sign language. ack scrambles onto the ice in the midst of practice for Steven's junior league hockey team, and he and his teammates discover the monkey has a natural talent for the game.

Cast

LouieJack
MacJack
Kevin ZegersSteven Westover
Jamie Renée SmithTara Westover
Alexa Benette FoxJane
Lomax StudyDr. Kendall

Images