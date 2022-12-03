MxPx - B-Movie

Not Available

This rare behind-the-scenes DVD was demanded by and made just for the fans and includes an intimate look at what drives MxPx to make the music that we've been growing up with for the last 12 years. An exciting combination of live concert footage, candid interviews, and everyday behind-the-scenes material, "B Movie" will give you a fascinating insider's glimpse of MxPx. ​Watch as MxPx blows the roof off the Graceland in Seattle, WA. Shot in High Definition as well as DV. "B Movie" takes you through a "day in the life" and tracks the band-mates as they prepare for the show, rock the show and deal with hilarious mishaps along the way. From Bremerton to the streets of Tokyo and beyond, MxPx takes you around the world and back into the studio for a first hand look at the recording of the A/C EP and much, much more.