My Bad Boss

Fraud by his friend Min, saddled with debt, Seung-kyu could not help himself but working at the man escort club. After horrible years in the club, Seung-kyu squares himself and becomes a successful editor of an advertising agency. He is a competent chief in a day time, but at night he enjoys pleasing all girls’ desire. By coincidence Min newly joins his company. Burning with vengeance, Seung-kyu decides to seduce Young-jo, a jounior staff with whom Min is secretly in love. Seung-kyu brings the best skill that he acquired from his experience. Without knowing what is behind innocent Young-jo slowly falls for him…