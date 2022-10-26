MY BEAUTIFUL LAUNDRETTE is a highly acclaimed and beautifully rendered portrait of two boyhood friends struggling to survive in racially tense Thatcher-era Britain. Omar, a homosexual Pakistani boy living in London with his alcoholic father, lifts a chunk of drug money from another Pakistani and, with his school chum Johnny, decides to renovate a grungy laundrette.
|Daniel Day-Lewis
|Johnny Burfoot
|Roshan Seth
|Hussein "Papa" Ali
|Saeed Jaffrey
|Nasser Ali
|Derrick Branche
|Salim N. Ali
|Rita Wolf
|Tania N. Ali
|Souad Faress
|Cherry N. Ali
