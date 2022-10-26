Not Available

My Beautiful Laundrette

  • Romance
  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Channel Four Films

MY BEAUTIFUL LAUNDRETTE is a highly acclaimed and beautifully rendered portrait of two boyhood friends struggling to survive in racially tense Thatcher-era Britain. Omar, a homosexual Pakistani boy living in London with his alcoholic father, lifts a chunk of drug money from another Pakistani and, with his school chum Johnny, decides to renovate a grungy laundrette.

Cast

Daniel Day-LewisJohnny Burfoot
Roshan SethHussein "Papa" Ali
Saeed JaffreyNasser Ali
Derrick BrancheSalim N. Ali
Rita WolfTania N. Ali
Souad FaressCherry N. Ali

