1988

My Best Friend Is a Vampire

  • Comedy
  • Family
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 5th, 1988

Studio

Kings Road Entertainment

Young student finds himself being transformed to a vampire after a night with a quite attractive female vampire. First, he does not quite believe it himself, but with the help of a 300 year old teacher and the handbook "vampirism - a guide to an alternative lifestyle", he finds out that blood does not taste as bad as he expected.

Cast

Robert Sean LeonardJeremy Capello
Cecilia PeckNora
Leeanne LockenCandy Andrews
Cheryl PollakDarla Blake
Fannie FlaggMrs. Capello
Kenneth KimminsMr. Capello

Images