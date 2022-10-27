My Best Friend Is a Vampire

Young student finds himself being transformed to a vampire after a night with a quite attractive female vampire. First, he does not quite believe it himself, but with the help of a 300 year old teacher and the handbook "vampirism - a guide to an alternative lifestyle", he finds out that blood does not taste as bad as he expected.
|Robert Sean Leonard
|Jeremy Capello
|Cecilia Peck
|Nora
|Leeanne Locken
|Candy Andrews
|Cheryl Pollak
|Darla Blake
|Fannie Flagg
|Mrs. Capello
|Kenneth Kimmins
|Mr. Capello
