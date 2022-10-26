Not Available

My Best Friend's Wife

  • Romance
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Cecchi Gori Group Tiger Cinematografica

Roberto is a doctor in a small town near Naples. He suffers from a severe heart disease and he is heading toward an American hospital for a dangerous surgery with little or no hope of surviving. Therefore he talks to his best friend since childhood, Michele, a columnist at the local newspaper, explaining his last and long-wanted desire: having sex once with his Swedish beautiful wife, Frida.

Cast

Eva HerzigováFrida
Carlo BuccirossoMichele
Maurizio CasagrandePadre Leonardo
Nando PaoneGeremia
Biagio IzzoGioacchino
Emanuela Grimaldala bolognese

