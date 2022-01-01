My Blue Heaven

FBI agent Barney Coopersmith is assigned to protect former Mafia figure turned informant Vincent Antonelli. In the witness protection program one is supposed to keep a low profile, but that is something that Antonelli has trouble doing. Coopersmith certainly has his hands full keeping Antonelli away from the Mafia hitmen who want to stop him testifying, not to mention the nightclubs...
|Steve Martin
|Vincent 'Vinnie' Antonelli
|Rick Moranis
|Barney Coopersmith
|Joan Cusack
|Hannah Stubbs
|Melanie Mayron
|Crystal Rybak
|Bill Irwin
|Kirby
|Carol Kane
|Shaldeen
