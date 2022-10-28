Not Available

My Boss, My Hero

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Zenith Entertainment

This gangster comedy tells of a successful young mobster who has taken over the fashionable Myeongdong district of Seoul. When he mistakes the poet Yun Tong-ju for a liquor similar to dongdongju, his gang decides the boss's ignorance is an embarrassment. The gang takes up a collection and puts the boss back in high school.

Cast

Jung Joon-hoGye Do-shik
Jeong Woon-taekDae Ka-ri
Oh Seung-eunLee Yoon-joo
Park Jun-gyuJo Bong-pal
Song Seon-miLee Ji-sun
Gi Ju-bongSang Chun-man

