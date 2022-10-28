My Boss, My Hero

This gangster comedy tells of a successful young mobster who has taken over the fashionable Myeongdong district of Seoul. When he mistakes the poet Yun Tong-ju for a liquor similar to dongdongju, his gang decides the boss's ignorance is an embarrassment. The gang takes up a collection and puts the boss back in high school.
|Jung Joon-ho
|Gye Do-shik
|Jeong Woon-taek
|Dae Ka-ri
|Oh Seung-eun
|Lee Yoon-joo
|Park Jun-gyu
|Jo Bong-pal
|Song Seon-mi
|Lee Ji-sun
|Gi Ju-bong
|Sang Chun-man
