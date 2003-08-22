2003

My Boss's Daughter

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 22nd, 2003

Studio

Dimension Films

When a young man agrees to housesit for his boss, he thinks it'll be the perfect opportunity to get close to the woman he desperately has a crush on - his boss's daughter. But he doesn't plan on the long line of other houseguests that try to keep him from his mission. And he also has to deal with the daughter's older brother, who's on the run from local drug dealers

Cast

Ashton KutcherTom Stansfield
Tara ReidLisa Taylor
Andy RichterRed Taylor
Jeffrey TamborKen
Michael MadsenT.J.
Jon AbrahamsPaul

Images