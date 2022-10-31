Not Available

My Boyfriend Is Type B

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Lotte Entertainment

My Boyfriend is Type B is a South Korean romantic comedy film from the year 2005. The basic premise of the film comes from the Japanese blood type theory of personality, which claims that a person's blood type can determine their personality traits. The heroine is type A (conservative and introverted) while her love interest is type B (passionate and irresponsible).

Cast

Han Ji-hyeHa-Mi
Lee Dong-gunYoung-Bin
Jung Ryeo-wonBo-Young
Yi ShinChae-Young
Kwon Minschoolboy in classroom

Images