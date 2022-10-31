My Boyfriend is Type B is a South Korean romantic comedy film from the year 2005. The basic premise of the film comes from the Japanese blood type theory of personality, which claims that a person's blood type can determine their personality traits. The heroine is type A (conservative and introverted) while her love interest is type B (passionate and irresponsible).
|Han Ji-hye
|Ha-Mi
|Lee Dong-gun
|Young-Bin
|Jung Ryeo-won
|Bo-Young
|Yi Shin
|Chae-Young
|Kwon Min
|schoolboy in classroom
