1972

My Childhood

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 4th, 1972

Studio

British Film Institute

The first part of Bill Douglas' influential trilogy harks back to his impoverished upbringing in early-'40s Scotland. Cinema was his only escape - he paid for it with the money he made from returning empty jam jars - and this escape is reflected most closely at this time of his life as an eight-year-old living on the breadline with his half-brother and sick grandmother in a poor mining village.

Cast

Hughie RestorickTommy
Jean Taylor SmithGrandmother
Karl FieselerHelmuth
Bernard McKennaTommy's Father
Paul KermackJamie's Father
Helena GloagFather's Mother

View Full Cast >

Images