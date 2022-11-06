My Childhood

The first part of Bill Douglas' influential trilogy harks back to his impoverished upbringing in early-'40s Scotland. Cinema was his only escape - he paid for it with the money he made from returning empty jam jars - and this escape is reflected most closely at this time of his life as an eight-year-old living on the breadline with his half-brother and sick grandmother in a poor mining village.
|Hughie Restorick
|Tommy
|Jean Taylor Smith
|Grandmother
|Karl Fieseler
|Helmuth
|Bernard McKenna
|Tommy's Father
|Paul Kermack
|Jamie's Father
|Helena Gloag
|Father's Mother
View Full Cast >