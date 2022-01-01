My Cousin Vinny

Two carefree pals traveling through Alabama are mistakenly arrested, and charged with murder. Fortunately, one of them has a cousin who's a lawyer - Vincent Gambini, a former auto mechanic from Brooklyn who just passed his bar exam after his sixth try. When he arrives with his leather-clad girlfriend , to try his first case, it's a real shock - for him and the Deep South!
|Joe Pesci
|Vincent 'Vinny' Gambini
|Ralph Macchio
|William 'Billy' Gambini
|Marisa Tomei
|Mona Lisa Vito
|Mitchell Whitfield
|Stan Rothenstein
|Fred Gwynne
|Judge Chamberlain Haller
|Bruce McGill
|Sheriff Farley
